DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time since 2020, the Travel & Adventure Show is back in person in Denver. It will be held this weekend, April 30 and May 1, at the Colorado Convention Center.

The show is a one stop shop to explore cultures and destinations from around the world. You’ll even have the chance to talk with travel experts, including Patricia Schultz, author of New York Times bestseller “1,000 Places To See Before You Die.” On Saturday she will speak about her other book called “1,000 Places To See In The United States & Canada” and on Sunday she’ll speak about her favorite places from around the world.

Other travel celebrities at the show include Peter Greenberg, Andrew McCarthy and Laurie Woolever, also known as Anthony Bourdain’s “lieutenant.”

Mikala Moss with The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism can give you plenty of tips for things to see and do if you want to explore one of her country’s 700 islands or 2,000 keys. She says anything conch is a must to eat and you’ll find it in dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. United offers a non-stop flight from Denver to Nassau every Saturday.

Enrique with the Ministry of Tourism for the Dominican Republic will be on hand to offer insider tips for seeing his island nation. Making the top list of things to see include Punta Cana and a hike on the highest mountain peak in the Caribbean. He says anything plantain is a must eat as far as local cuisine.

These are just a few of the many places you can explore at the show this weekend. Tickets can be purchased at TravelShows.com to attend either Saturday, Sunday or both days. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. the 4 p.m. on Sunday. Children 16 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the show with cash only.