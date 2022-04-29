FIRST ALERTWhipping wind and high fire danger on this First Alert Weather Day
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – A grass fire led to a short evacuation in Arvada near the Westminster border, and fire officials said it was brought under control before 1 p.m.

(credit: Arvada Fire)

The area of 86th Avenue and Fenton Street near Highway 36 and 88th Avenue was where the evacuations were taking place. That’s close to the border between Arvada and Westminster.

Officers were going house to house asking people to evacuate. The evacuations were lifted once the fire was brought under control.

(credit: Arvada Fire)

There were also some road closures in the area for a short time.

(credit: Arvada Fire)

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area on Friday afternoon due to high wind gusts. The Arvada area had wind gusts 50 to 60 mph as a cold front blew thru the Front Range around the noon hour Friday.

Jesse Sarles