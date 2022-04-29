(CBS4) – A grass fire led to a short evacuation in Arvada near the Westminster border, and fire officials said it was brought under control before 1 p.m.
The area of 86th Avenue and Fenton Street near Highway 36 and 88th Avenue was where the evacuations were taking place. That’s close to the border between Arvada and Westminster.
Multiple agencies remain on scene to conduct overhaul and ensure no sparks re-ignite. The grass fire burned an area over 100 yards in length. Fence line and sheds are the only structures damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/0HOt7b0I6X
— Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) April 29, 2022
Officers were going house to house asking people to evacuate. The evacuations were lifted once the fire was brought under control.
There were also some road closures in the area for a short time.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area on Friday afternoon due to high wind gusts. The Arvada area had wind gusts 50 to 60 mph as a cold front blew thru the Front Range around the noon hour Friday.