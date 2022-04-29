CSU's McBride Drafted By CardinalsColorado State tight end Trey McBride was drafted in the 2nd round by the Arizona Cardinals.

Rockies place struggling Kris Bryant on IL with sore backThe Colorado Rockies placed struggling left fielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Friday because of back pain.

Jamal Murray Says He Wasn't As Close To A Return As Most People ExpectedDespite speculation that Jamal Murray might have been able to return to the NBA Playoffs, the Nuggets star said that he wasn’t as close as most people expected.

Former Colorado State Ram Trey McBride Still Waiting To Hear His Name Called At NFL DraftAmong the best available players on Day 2 of the NFL Draft is former Colorado State star Trey McBride, the Mackey Award winner as the nation's top tight end.

Nuggets Eye Deep Playoff Run Next Season With Healthy TeamThe immediate plans for reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic center on heading home to Serbia so he can tend to his horses and spend time with the family, which now includes a daughter.

Stephen Curry, Warriors Hold Off Nikola Jokic, Eliminate Nuggets In Game 5Stephen Curry scored 30 points and the Warriors beat Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets 102-98 on Wednesday night to win their first-round series in five games.