DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo is hosting Deaf Safari Day on Sunday, May 1. The event is designed especially for deaf, hard of hearing and speech-disabled patrons.
According to the Denver Zoo, American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters are secured for the animal talks and demonstrations around the zoo. Advance ticket sales indicate an expectant of 700+ attendees.
The zoo also said that beyond the animal demonstrations, visitors will have opportunities to socialize along with a chance to win some prizes throughout the day.