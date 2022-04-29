The wicked wind we felt all day on Friday should calm down a bit heading into the weekend. We still expect it to still be windy in many areas, but for the Front Range and Denver area we won’t be quite as bad as Friday.
Saturday will overall be a fine day with sunshine and breezy conditions. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s for much of the Front Range.
Colorado warms up a bit on Sunday ahead of our next system that will move in on Sunday afternoon and evening. Fire danger will go up again in southern Colorado with more strong wind expected.
Rain and snow roll in on Sunday afternoon to Colorado. The mountains are in for a shot of snow through Monday, while Denver will finally have a pretty decent chance at rain in the evening and overnight into Monday. We will also drop about twenty degrees to the low 50s on Monday!
We’ll see isolated rain chances almost every afternoon next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.