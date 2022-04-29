(CBS4) – Denver police wants your old, unused prescription medications.
They are hosting a drop off at nine different locations on Saturday throughout Denver for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Its goal is to safely get rid of unwanted medicine and avoid any abuse.
Mark your calendar to clean out unneeded or expired RX meds & safely dispose of them. #TakeBackDay April 30 10am-2pm. Find locations at https://t.co/5DLyzsouqu. pic.twitter.com/9V03aZ8PhR
The drop off locations are as follows:
– DPD District 1 office on 1311 West 46th Avenue
– DPD District 2 office on 3921 North Holly Street
– DPD District 3 office on 1625 South University Boulevard
– DPD District 4 office on 2100 South Clay Street
– DPD District 5 office on 4685 North Peoria Street
– DPD District 6 office on 1566 North Washington Street
– King Soopers at 2810 North Quebec Street
– King Soopers at 10406 East MLK Jr. Boulevard
– King Soopers at 18605 East Green Valley Ranch Boulevard
See other locations at deadiversion.usdoj.gov.