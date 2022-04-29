FIRST ALERTWhipping wind and high fire danger on this First Alert Weather Day
CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

(CBS4) – Denver police wants your old, unused prescription medications.

They are hosting a drop off at nine different locations on Saturday throughout Denver for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Its goal is to safely get rid of unwanted medicine and avoid any abuse.

The drop off locations are as follows:

– DPD District 1 office on 1311 West 46th Avenue
– DPD District 2 office on 3921 North Holly Street
– DPD District 3 office on 1625 South University Boulevard
– DPD District 4 office on 2100 South Clay Street
– DPD District 5 office on 4685 North Peoria Street
– DPD District 6 office on 1566 North Washington Street
– King Soopers at 2810 North Quebec Street
– King Soopers at 10406 East MLK Jr. Boulevard
– King Soopers at 18605 East Green Valley Ranch Boulevard

See other locations at deadiversion.usdoj.gov.