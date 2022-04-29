ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)- Friday was another dry and windy day across the parched Colorado Front Range, and another opportunity for firefighters to test their mettle fighting fires.

“We are under a Red Flag warning and also a burn restriction,” said Arvada Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Amber Jones. “The fire conditions are extreme.”

Firefighters had their hands full Friday with small fires. First, Westminster Fire responded an apartment fire near 87th and Wadsworth at around 9:30 a.m. They called in extra help to knock it down before high winds could spread it.

West Metro Fire Rescue rushed to a fire on the 300 block of Carr around noon. That fire started in a backyard and spread to a shed. They also fought quickly to make sure flames didn’t take off.

At around the same time, a grass fire broke out near 88th and Sheridan. Eleven crews from multiple jurisdictions showed up to make sure firefighters gained the upper hand quickly.

Emergency notifications were sent out to 400 Jefferson County homes telling them to evacuate.

Afton Unruh was at work when she got the call that a fire was burning near her home.

“It was scary because my dogs were in the house,” Afton said.

She rushed home to save her pets but by the time she got there, her home was no longer in danger. She then decided to help at the firefighters’ request.

“They told me to put water on the parts that are smokey still to kind of cool it down then they said they are going to come back through,” she said.

Firefighters won this day, but they say that even though they are on high alert all Coloradans need to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice if they get the call.

“My advice to anybody is that if you receive a notification to evacuate to follow those orders. Especially on a windy day like this,” said Jones.