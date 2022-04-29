ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– With the 64th pick in the NFL Draft the Broncos selected Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto.
Bonitto is an edge rusher who was a 3rd team AP All-American in 2021. He had 15 tackles for loss and 7 sacks in 2021.
“This is crazy. Can’t wait to get to work,” Bonitto said via conference call following the selection.
“They’ve had a lot of success there,” he said when asked about being selected by the Broncos. “They’re a great team right now looking to make a push and win a championship and that’s what I’m trying to add.”
Bonitto said he models his game after former Broncos Von Miller and Shaq Barrett, to name a few, and will play along side and likely compete for playing time with Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb.
“Those are two guys (Chubb and Gregory) that had a lot of success in the league. Getting to learn from those guys it’s going to be great for me”