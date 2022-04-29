CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– With the 64th pick in the NFL Draft the Broncos selected Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 05: Nik Bonitto #DL01 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Bonitto is an edge rusher who was a 3rd team AP All-American in 2021. He had 15 tackles for loss and 7 sacks in 2021.

“This is crazy. Can’t wait to get to work,” Bonitto said via conference call following the selection.

“They’ve had a lot of success there,” he said when asked about being selected by the Broncos. “They’re a great team right now looking to make a push and win a championship and that’s what I’m trying to add.”

NORMAN, OK – NOVEMBER 20: Quarterback Brock Purdy #15 of the Iowa State Cyclones cuts back after looking for an opening against outside linebacker Nik Bonitto #11 of the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners won 28-21. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Bonitto said he models his game after former Broncos Von Miller and Shaq Barrett, to name a few, and will play along side and likely compete for playing time with Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb.

“Those are two guys (Chubb and Gregory) that had a lot of success in the league. Getting to learn from those guys it’s going to be great for me”

Michael Spencer