DENVER, CO – Colorado State tight end Trey McBride was drafted in the 2nd round by the Arizona Cardinals. The Fort Morgan product was taken in the 2nd round with 55th over pick. He was the first tight end selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
McBride was college football’S best tight end last year winning the John Mackey Award. He caught 90 passes last season for over 12-hundred yards. He finished his career in Fort Collins setting several records for tight ends including 157 receptions for over 2-thousand yards.
McBride played his high school football in Fort Morgan.