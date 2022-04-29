DENVER, CO – The Denver Broncos added Tight End Greg Dulcich from UCLA with the 80 pick in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Dulcich average over 17 yards per catch in his final year with the Bruins.
Dulcich began his career in Westwood as a walk-on but was put on scholarship on his 20th birthday and finished his Bruins career with 11 touchdowns.
He’s excited to be a Bronco and certainly isn’t lacking any confidence.
“I knew I was going to be an NFL player since middle school,” Dulcich said. “There was never a doubt in my mind I’d be getting this phone call today. We’re going to win some Super Bowls and I’m excited about that.”