(CBS4) – Bennie Trujillo, a World War II veteran profiled in a 2018 CBS4 report, died April 18 at the age of 96.
Trujillo lied about his age at the start of the war so he could join the Army as a combat medic. He was 17. He lost a leg during the Battle of the Bulge as a result of multiple injuries.
Trujillo settled in Denver after the war and became a watchmaker and gemologist and managed Zales stores.
In Denver, he crossed paths with another soldier he met during the war in a chance encounter. The decades-long friendship between Trujillo and Lee Tulper was the subject of the CBS4 report.
Tulper died in 2019.
Trujillo was described as hardworking, caring and being known for his generosity. He treasured his country, community, family, friends and patriotism.