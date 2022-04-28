CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Westminster News

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to a burning mobile home on Thursday afternoon. The fire was burning in the 800 block of 132nd Avenue.

(credit: CBS)

When fire crews arrived, they found flames and a lot of smoke coming from inside the mobile home. The fire was also burning on the porch area.

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the fire which was putting out a lot of smoke from inside the mobile home.

(credit: CBS)

Jennifer McRae