Friday will bring more strong wind to Colorado, creating high fire danger for many areas. We have been so dry in Denver, and really most of Colorado that this added wind will create potential dangerous conditions through the day.
Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings will be in place for much of southern Colorado and the Denver area on Friday. Expect strong wind up to 50 mph to go with our parched conditions.
There is a slight chance for a few quick showers around the Denver area on Friday afternoon. The better chance for rain will be in northeastern Colorado and snow for our northern and central mountains.
A bit more rain possible on Sunday night, and possibly lasting through Monday morning. This weekend will be windy, so even if there aren’t Red Flag Warnings we should still be cognizant of fire danger.