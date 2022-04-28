DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Travel and Adventure Show will be at the Colorado Convention Center this weekend. For the fifth year, travel experts and personalities will give out tips and tricks for traveling on a budget.
The show will offer a mini tour around the world, and bills itself as the “first stop on any travel journey.”
“The Denver Travel & Adventure Show is a mini trip around the world in and of itself, giving guests the opportunity to sample cultures, destinations and information all in one place, while learning all the best tips and tricks for their next fulfilling, unforgettable travel experience,” Unicomm CEO John Golicz said in a release.
This year, Patricia Schultz, who wrote the New York Times’ bestseller “1,000 Places to See Before You Die” will give travelers tips on the best places around the world to see, as the world returns to normal travel after COVID restrictions have eased. Travel journalist Peter Greenberg will provide his insider knowledge for domestic and international travel, and Laurie Woolever, who traveled the world with the late Anthony Bourdain, will share her experiences from around the world.
Half-hour sessions offered at the show will feature destination experts to help show attendees travel like locals, including all relevant information and health protocols specific to their itineraries.
Experts will also be at the show to talk to guests about how to travel in the “new normal” post-COVID, including touching on topics of safety and staying economical, while maximizing credit card points for airline and hotel stays, packing tips, and other travel hacks.
The Travel and Adventure Show takes place at the Colorado Convention Center April 30th and May 1st. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or online at a discounted price. Children 16 and under are free.