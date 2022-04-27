BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Special Olympics Colorado athletes signed their Rapids Unified Team contracts at Dicks Sporting Goods in Broomfield. The Colorado Rapids and the Special Olympics Colorado are celebrating 10 seasons.
The two groups gives players with and without differing intellectual abilities competitive sports opportunities. The players range in age between 16 and 25 years.
“We’re going to have a while lot of fun, and we’re going to make memories and make friends that are going to live with us forever. So it’s a big year. We’re thrilled to be part of it. We’re going to put a lot of pressure on these guys. You guys are going to win and force these guys to win every single week,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager.
The partnership also gives “MLS fans an opportunity to witness the talents and abilities of Special Olympics Colorado soccer players firsthand.”