LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4)– Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed near Larkspur on Wednesday afternoon due to what the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted as “fire activity.” The lanes were closed between Exit 181 – Plum Creek Parkway and Exit 173 – Spruce Mountain Road.
It was unclear how long the closure would last, but according to COTrip, drivers should take an alternate route and expect long delays.
#I25 southbound: Road closed due to fire activity at Exit 174 – Tomah Road. https://t.co/M3eup2u2yB
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 27, 2022