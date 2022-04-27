GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury has reached a verdict in a high-profile civil case over fertility fraud. The jury awarded $8.7 million to three families in a civil lawsuit.
Jones is to pay 30% while the clinic he used to work for will pay the remaining 70%.
Paul Jones, a former Colorado fertility doctor, permanently gave up his medical license in 2019.
He was sued for allegedly using his own sperm to impregnate several women, and says the women don’t have a legal complaint.
At least nine women and men believe they are the offspring of the fertility doctor, from the 70s, 80s and 90s. The families discovered Jones was the biological father through commercial DNA databases. They found they are all related to each other as half-siblings, and they suspect Jones secretly inseminated their mothers with his sperm.
The other families involved had reached previous settlements with Jones.