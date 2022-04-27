JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some communities west of the Denver metro area are getting a new emergency notification system. All of Jefferson County, along with Broomfield and Westminster, will share “LookoutAlert.”

More than 30 public safety agencies will collaborate on the system. It also sends alerts based on a cell phone’s location as well as through an “opt-in” system using a person’s home address.

“There have already been too many tragedies, not too terribly far away, where we need to stress the importance of making sure that people take care of themselves, that they ‘lookout’ just as our predecessors in the area, the Ute Indians did,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader. “With all emergency agencies in Jefferson County, Broomfield, and Westminster using the same notification system, we are able to expedite public safety messages across multiple jurisdictions. This consistency enhances residents’ awareness and their ability to respond appropriately.”

According to Jefferson County, Dispatch centers and public safety agencies use LookoutAlert to quickly notify people within a specific geographic area that may be affected by a large scale disaster, evacuation or shelter-in-place orders, certain law enforcement activities such as searches for missing children or dangerous subjects, and other incidents that require immediate public awareness. LookoutAlert allows residents to receive these types of notifications – or alerts – via text, email, and/or voice message. Residents may register for LookoutAlert at LookoutAlert.co.

“It is important to register for emergency alerts in your area. LookoutAlert could be the quickest way to receive accurate information and instructions for a variety of emergencies that may affect where you live or work, or another location that you frequent. Emergency notifications are sent directly from 9-1-1 centers to affected residents, if the resident is registered to receive them,” said Executive Director of the Jefferson County Communications Center Authority Jeff Streeter, in a statement.

The need for upgraded emergency notification systems was amplified following the Marshall Fire that destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County last December. Many residents said they were notified too late or not at all. The City of Boulder upgraded its emergency alert system earlier this year.