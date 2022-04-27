CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Colorado astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station. The crew blasted off in a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

(credit: CBS)

The team includes Jessica Watson, the first Black woman to spend six months on the International Space Station. She’s part of NASA’s CREW-4 mission, and Kjell Lindgren, who studied at the University of Colorado and also Colorado State University and the Air Force Academy.

(credit: CBS)

The group was delayed as the launch was initially scheduled for last week. The SpaceX rocket is set to dock at ISS on Wednesday night.

