DENVER (CBS4) – Two Colorado astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station. The crew blasted off in a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
The team includes Jessica Watson, the first Black woman to spend six months on the International Space Station. She’s part of NASA’s CREW-4 mission, and Kjell Lindgren, who studied at the University of Colorado and also Colorado State University and the Air Force Academy.
The group was delayed as the launch was initially scheduled for last week. The SpaceX rocket is set to dock at ISS on Wednesday night.
