AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured. The woman was inside her apartment when she was struck by a bullet that came through the window late Tuesday night.
APD working a shooting at 14590 E 2nd Ave. Ofc responded and found an adult female with a GSW and applied a tourniquet. Transported to the hospital, non-life threatening. Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with info call APD or @CrimeStoppersCO pic.twitter.com/kqlBO6M9FP
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 27, 2022
Police received calls of shots fired in the area of 14590 E. 2nd Avenue and when officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot and damaged property and vehicles.
That’s when they located the woman with the gunshot wound. Officers applied a tourniquet and she was taken to the hospital by Aurora Fire Rescue. Officers didn’t find any additional victims.