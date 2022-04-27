AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Aurora Tuesday night.
According to the Aurora PD press release, just after 11 p.m., police responded to the report of a crash at the intersection with S Buckley Road and E Mexico Avenue, where a man who had been riding a motorcycle was found dead at the scene of the crash, also involving a Cadillac. The driver of the Cadillac stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Police say the Cadillac was likely traveling southbound on Buckley Road and hit the motorcycle just north of the intersection, while the motorcycle was possible making a left turn onto Mexico Ave. But the path of both vehicles remained under investigation at the time of the press release being shared.
Anyone with information can call the police department.
