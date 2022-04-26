By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Senate passed a bill which allows Coloradans in wheelchairs the ability to repair their own devices. The Right to Repair for Wheelchairs bill is now on its way back to the House before it’s expected to head to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk.
CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd first reported on the bill earlier this month. The bill passed out of the Senate with a 30-5 vote.
“This is a quality of life issue,” said Danny Katz, CoPIRG Executive Director, in a prepared news release. “No one should be left with only one option for repair, especially when that option has a track record of stranding people without access to mobility.”
If the governor signs the bill, it will be the first of its kind in the country.