Itchy Eyes? Stuffy Nose? You're Not Alone: Wind Blowing Up Spring AllergiesWhile many would like to be outside enjoying the sunshine and admiring what’s in bloom, not everyone can because of awful allergies.

Colorado Doctor: Cutting Out Alcohol And Tobacco Can Lower Risk Of Head And Neck CancerDoctor at Swedish Medical Center says regular check-ups with a primary care doctor and even a dentist can keep head and neck cancer from creeping up.

Denver, Aurora Rank 7th Worst In U.S. For Ozone According To American Lung Association ReportThe Front Range may be gasping at the results of the American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” 2022.

'Viva La Vacuna' Artist Wins Contest Motivating Latino Youth To Get VaccinatedThere are now posters with the saying that means "Long live the vaccine" created by Diaz at 18 bus stops around the Denver metro area.

COVID Cases On The Rise In Colorado, Omicron Variants BlamedCOVID cases are on the rise again in Colorado. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the culprits are variants of Omicron.

Gov. Jared Polis, State Lawmakers Team Up To Prepare Colorado For Possible Surge In COVID CasesGov. Jared Polis announced Thursday that the state is taking action to stay abreast of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado.