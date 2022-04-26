GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury is deciding the outcome of a high-profile civil case over fertility fraud. Paul Jones, a former Colorado fertility doctor, permanently gave up his medical license in 2019.
He is being sued for allegedly using his own sperm to impregnate several women, and says the women don’t have a legal complaint.
Nine women and men believe they are the offspring of the fertility doctor, from the 70s, 80s and 90s. The families discovered Jones was the biological father through commercial DNA databases. They found they are all related to each other as half-siblings, and they suspect Jones secretly inseminated their mothers with his sperm.