(CBS4) — CBS4 cameras were rolling when two students found out they won big scholarships.
Khamani Murphy and Emily Davis are seniors at Kipp Northeast Denver Leadership Academy. Both students applied for competitive scholarships. Winners receive $60,00 dollars toward the cost of college, one-on-one mentorship and networking opportunities. Every student selected is a leader at their high school.
The school’s college counselor, Alfredo Gallegos, says these soon-to-be graduates faced a lot of challenges to include COVID and remote learning. Gallegos says both students faced those challenges head on.
There are hundreds of applicants across the country. Only 15 are selected. Most of the students at Kipp Colorado are first generation college students from low-income communities.