GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Greeley police arrested Kenneth Magruder, a teacher at Greeley Central High School, for sexual exploitation of a minor. His arrest on Tuesday comes after an investigation spanning 5 months.

In December 2021, Greely police received a cyber tip from Yahoo! Inc. that was generated from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip indicated that multiple images of child pornography were shared from IP addresses belonging to Weld County School District Six and that the suspect was employed with that district.

Detectives quickly identified Magruder, 58, as a suspect in the case. He has been on leave from Weld County School District Six since Dec. 20, 1991.

Magruder was booked into the Weld County Jail on Tuesday on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges stem from his alleged possession of child pornography. Investigators don’t believe any Weld County School District Six students were victims in the case.

“Any kind of sexual exploitation of a child is detestable behavior. But when the suspect has also been entrusted with our communities’ children for over 30-years, it is especially troublesome. I am proud of the thorough work our detectives did to secure an arrest on this case and grateful that we have community partners like District 6 and HSI to assist us with our investigation,” said Interim Chief Adam Turk in a statement.