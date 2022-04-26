DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Zoo will be closed until noon Tuesday for an emergency preparedness drill. Guests may see emergency response vehicles at or around the zoo on Tuesday morning.
There will be several agencies taking part in the drill, including the Denver Police Department, the Denver Fire Department, and 911 dispatchers. They will be working on streamlining communication and response times in case of a threat to public safety.
“We really feel it’s our responsibility as one of the largest cultural institutions in the state to help protect our community. That’s our top priority. We’re really proud to work with local law enforcement and other first responder agencies,” said Denver Zoo Director of Communications Jake Kubié.
REMINDER: Denver Zoo will be closed today until noon for an emergency preparedness drill. We will reopen to the public after the drill at noon. As a reminder, if you see emergency response vehicles on or around the Zoo during this time, please know this is an exercise situation. pic.twitter.com/tGakaMbQt4
— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) April 26, 2022
The zoo has been planning the drill for more than a year.
The zoo wants to remind the public that it is an exercise. The zoo is scheduled to reopen at noon Tuesday.