DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos are being recognized for their video featuring former quarterback Peyton Manning. It won a Webby Award in the Sports Social Video category.
The Broncos 2021 schedule release video is titled “Peyton ‘The Intern’ Manning.” It shows the Super Bowl 50 champion conducting mundane tasks at the Broncos headquarters, like fertilizing the grass on the training center field, delivering mail and dusting footballs.
The Webby Awards are hailed as the Oscars of the internet.
The Broncos are the first-ever NFL franchise to win the prestigious award. The video received more than 2 million views across all social media platforms.