(CBS4) — A highly-debated bill aimed to crackdown on fentanyl will be presented to the State Senate Tuesday. Fentanyl-related overdoses have spiked more than 260% since 2019 in Colorado. Some legislatures hope passing this specific bill will save lives.
That bill was heard in the state judiciary committee at 8 a.m.
On Monday, four State house Democrats voted against it, saying it went too far. All but five State House Republicans voted against it, saying it didn’t go far enough. The bill makes it a felony to sell any amount of fentanyl.
RELATED: Fentanyl Bill Passes Out Of Colorado House 43-22
The bill would also mean millions of dollars for treatment, harm reduction, including NARCAN, which reverses the effects of fentanyl and a statewide public awareness campaign.