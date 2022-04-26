COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shared its plans in the event they need to evacuate in case of a fire. The zoo has specific safe zones to protect the animals.
KKTV reports each building is built to be fire resistant with concrete blocks and metal, and sprinkler systems throughout the property.
Each year the zoo works with the fire department on mitigation work.
“You never know exactly what is going to look like so we just consider as many scenarios as possible so we can be as prepared as we possibly can be,” said Rachel Wright, a spokeswoman for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
The zoo also conducts monthly safety drills to keep all staff up to date.