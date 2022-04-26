CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Downed power lines due to a serious crash were blocking the intersection with Parker Road and Quincy Avenue in Aurora early Tuesday morning.

(credit: CBS)

According to Aurora Police Department tweets, multiple people involved in the crash were injured around 4 a.m. at the intersection.

(credit: CBS)

Police advised drivers to plan to find a different way to reach their destination during the morning commute due to the downed lines.

Xcel Energy was notified, so a crew could respond for repairs.

There was no estimated time for the intersection to reopen based on the APD tweets.

(credit: CBS)

 

Jack Lowenstein