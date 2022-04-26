AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Downed power lines due to a serious crash were blocking the intersection with Parker Road and Quincy Avenue in Aurora early Tuesday morning.
According to Aurora Police Department tweets, multiple people involved in the crash were injured around 4 a.m. at the intersection.
Power lines are down in the area. @XcelEnergyCO has been notified. Plan for a different route this morning.
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 26, 2022
Police advised drivers to plan to find a different way to reach their destination during the morning commute due to the downed lines.
Xcel Energy was notified, so a crew could respond for repairs.
There was no estimated time for the intersection to reopen based on the APD tweets.