By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver District Attorney’s Office is warning Android users that they may be facing the threat of being attacked. This after a security issue was uncovered that leaves a device’s microphone and camera vulnerable to remote access.

According to a tweet, the DA’s office said that users are encouraged to update their phones to ensure that the security patch works.

