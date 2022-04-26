DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver District Attorney’s Office is warning Android users that they may be facing the threat of being attacked. This after a security issue was uncovered that leaves a device’s microphone and camera vulnerable to remote access.
Android Users Beware
Android users are facing the threat of being attacked after a security issue was uncovered that leaves a device’s microphone and camera vulnerable to remote access.
Be sure you update your phones to ensure the patch works. pic.twitter.com/bzAPPt5pij
— Denver DA's Office (@DenverDAsOffice) April 26, 2022
According to a tweet, the DA’s office said that users are encouraged to update their phones to ensure that the security patch works.