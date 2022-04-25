DENVER (CBS4)– Crews continued to work on repairing a water main break that caused major flooding over the weekend. The 100-year-old pipe burst at 45th Avenue and Perry Street early Sunday morning.
Denver Water tweeted Monday morning that they hoped to have water restored to the neighborhood by the evening. It was unclear when the road would be repaired and reopened to traffic.
Our first priority is to restore water to those impacted by Sunday's main break near 45th and Perry.
Our hope is to have water restored by this evening.
We know this is an inconvenience and thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/ScR9uCk1xh
— Denver Water (@DenverWater) April 25, 2022
Standing water was so deep in some areas that vehicles were nearly submerged on Sunday. The entire neighborhood continues to clean up Monday morning, a day after the break happened.
The break caused flooding that impacted eight blocks and forced some families out of their homes. Dozens of homes remained without water on Monday.
Copter4 flew over the neighborhood on Monday morning, which showed several cars parked on streets covered in mud. There were also Denver Water crews working on repairs and a big hole in the street.
Denver Water said the break happened on a large 24-inch pipe. It took crews a while to shut off the water, which finally happened around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Water was also shut off at Regis University campus.
Restoration experts will be assessing the damage to the roads and homes.
Those homes impacted by the break will be without water until the pipe is repaired.