DENVER (CBS4) – A recent, small study found PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, in 100% of fish collected from three different bodies of water in Colorado. It’s the latest development in the state’s efforts to understand PFAS.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment partnered with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado School of Mines to collect and examine more than four dozen fish, across 10 species.
The fish came from bodies of water in El Paso, Jefferson and Adams counties where PFAS have been found.
Toxicologists tell CBS4 their discovery lines up with patterns in nationwide studies.
“This was just one small step, just one small piece of information to keep us moving in the right direction to help us address PFAS exposure wherever we find them here in Colorado,” said Kristy Richardson, who works at CDPHE.
The Environmental Protection Agency is set to launch a larger study to further understand PFAS in fish and what health levels may be specifically when it comes to fish consumption.
