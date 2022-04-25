(CBS4) — Call it Christmas in July: Gov. Jared Polis wants to issue checks to every Colorado taxpayer over the next few months. Individuals would receive $400 each, and couples would get $800. The refunds are required under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights or TABOR but weren’t set to go out until next year.

In an exclusive television interview with CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd, the governor said, if the legislature passes a bill, he’ll put the checks in the mail this summer.

“Just get it out to people quickly,” Polis said. “No reason the government should sit on your money 10-12 months.”

The governor says between $4 a gallon gas and 40-year high inflation, many Coloradans are struggling to make ends meet and the state, he says, can and should help.

“The state is in the best fiscal shape it’s ever been in,” Polis said.

The governor says Colorado has recovered more jobs than it lost during the pandemic, and our economy is so strong, revenue will exceed what the state’s allowed to spend under TABOR by about $1.4 billion. The legislature has to either issue a refund or ask voters to keep the money.

Polis says give it back, and sooner rather than later. “Rather than sit on it, dawdle it away with special projects, just get it back out to people because people facing rising prices and anything we can do to save people money, fight inflation, we ought to do.”

State economists project budget surpluses over the next three years, but they also warn the economic outlook is subject to variables, including inflation, the war in Ukraine, and supply chain disruptions. Polis says that volatility was factored into the budget. “We also, Shaun, have very high-record reserve levels. State has never seen the reserve we have.”

Fifteen percent of the state’s budget — about $2 billion — is in the state’s rainy day fund. That’s about double what it was before the pandemic.

Polis says the state is more prepared than ever and, he says, Coloradans need help now, “Peak inflation from a lot numbers we’re seeing is now, but you’re right, no one knows about next year, but this 7, 8, 9 percent this year.”

This year is also an election year. Polis dismissed the notion that politics played any role in the timing, “That’s absurd, and I suspect this to have strong support on both sides of aisle. You can’t use an election as a reason to have government just sit on money for 9-10 months. Not give back to people doesn’t make sense to anyone. That’s a very cynical approach, so the quicker get out the better.”

The budget for the upcoming fiscal year is $36 billion, which is $2 billion more than last year’s. That doesn’t include billions of dollars in one-time federal stimulus funds that helped backfill losses incurred during the pandemic.

Even before Polis’s announcement about early refunds, Republicans accused him of election-year pandering after he delayed millions of dollars in new fees, including a gas fee, until next year. The fees were set to kick in this year as part of a transportation funding bill that the Gov. Polis signed into law last year.