DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Zoo will be closed until noon on Tuesday, April 26, for an emergency preparedness drill. Guests may see emergency response vehicles on or around the zoo on Tuesday morning.
— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) April 23, 2022
The zoo wants to remind the public that it is an exercise. The zoo is scheduled to reopen at noon Tuesday.