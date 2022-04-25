DENVER (CBS4) – A spring storm that brought big snow to the foothills and mountains was not expected to bring much moisture to the metro area. But there was still joy to see limited rain Sunday night.

While some mountain areas measured more than a foot of snow over the weekend, metro area neighborhoods mostly west of I-25 received under 0.25″ of rain.

Lakewood saw 0.07″ while Golden, Golden, and Littleton measured even less. Downtown Denver had a trace of precipitation (the “T” seen on the map above) which means it rained Sunday night, but it was not enough rain to be measured.

Normally such little precipitation would not be notable. But considering it was the first measurable precipitation since March 29 in most of the Denver metro area, it was very welcome moisture.

The official rain gauge for Denver located at DIA did not measure any rain so April remains far below normal with moisture in the city. Precipitation for the year is less concerning, but is also below thanks to such a dry April.

It’s been a different story in the mountains where most of the water supply for Denver the Front Range originates. While some of the central mountains received over a foot of snow this weekend, the Front Range foothills measured 4-6 inches on average. Some areas had more including the foothills of Jefferson County where Baily received 8.7 inches of snow on Sunday and Sunday night.

The five ski areas that remain open in Colorado also did well with 17 inches at Breckenridge over the weekend. Arapahoe Basin was not far behind with 14 inches. Winter Park closed on Sunday but the Mary Jane side remains open where they received 10 inches.

Denver and the Front Range will now remain dry for the rest of the week but the mountains have a chance for light additional snow on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. No significant accumulation is expected.

Unfortunately, Red Flag Warnings are likely to return for high fire danger in parts of Colorado later this week.