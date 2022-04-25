U.S. unveils sponsorship program to resettle Ukrainian refugees, discourage travel to U.S.-Mexico borderThe Biden administration is launching a program that will allow U.S. citizens and groups to financially sponsor Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion of their country so that they can come to the U.S. sooner, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and President Biden announced Thursday.

4 minutes ago

Denver Zoo Closed Until Noon Tuesday For Emergency Preparedness DrillThe Denver Zoo will be closed until noon on Tuesday, April 26, for an emergency preparedness drill.

8 minutes ago

Colfax Avenue Closed Between Victor & Ursula In Aurora After Truck Strikes Pedestrian BridgeAll lanes of Colfax Avenue were closed Monday morning between Victor and Ursula in Aurora.

9 minutes ago

Crews Continue With Repairs On Pipe That Burst, Causing Major Flooding In Denver's Berkeley NeighborhoodCrews continued to work on repairing a water main break that caused major flooding over the weekend.

10 minutes ago

'No Reason The Government Should Sit On Your Money': Gov. Polis Calls for $400 Refund Checks To Go Out This SummerCall it Christmas in July: Gov. Jared Polis wants to issue checks to every Colorado taxpayer over the next few months. Individuals would receive $400 each, and couples would get $800.

10 minutes ago

A Reminder From CPW To Not Leave Anything With A Scent Inside Cars As Bears Wake Up From HibernationWith bears waking up they are on the hunt for food which includes inside cars.

47 minutes ago