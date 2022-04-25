CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– All lanes of Colfax Avenue were closed Monday morning between Victor and Ursula in Aurora. The closure happened after a large truck struck the overhead pedestrian bridge.

(credit: Aurora Police)

The driver suffered minor injuries. No other injuries are being reported.

Colfax will be closed in that area for an extended time.

An engineer with the City of Aurora is assessing the damage. Additional experts will also be on scene to determine the extent of the damage and the safety of the structure.

