AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– All lanes of Colfax Avenue were closed Monday morning between Victor and Ursula in Aurora. The closure happened after a large truck struck the overhead pedestrian bridge.
The driver suffered minor injuries. No other injuries are being reported.
UPDATE: Colfax will be closed, most likely for hours. An @AuroraGov engineer is on the way to asses the damage. Additional experts will also be called to the scene.
Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/G4dxcpWjGG
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 25, 2022
Colfax will be closed in that area for an extended time.
An engineer with the City of Aurora is assessing the damage. Additional experts will also be on scene to determine the extent of the damage and the safety of the structure.