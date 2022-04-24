CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) Susan Holmes, the woman at the center of a controversial years-long case in Fort Collins, was found guilty on April 22. Holmes was convicted of perjury and attempting to influence a public servant.

In July 2017, Holmes’ son, Jeremy, died in a shooting involving a Colorado State University police officer. Susan called 911 to report her son was suicidal.

She said Jeremy left her home with a knife, which he intended to use to kill his brother and sister-in-law. Both lived on campus.

When officers confronted Jeremy, he told the officer to kill him several times. Jeremy ultimately was shot and killed.

Later, Susan filed a red flag petition against the CSU officer. The petition is in reference to the Red Flag law in Colorado which allows family members to ask a court to take a person’s firearms away. If a judge deems that person to be a threat to themselves or others, authorities remove firearms from their possession.

However, when Susan filed the petition, she checked a box saying she is a family member or household member of the officer.

Susan was arrested during a livestream in 2020.

A jury eventually agreed Susan knowingly lied on the petition and tried to influence a public servant.

She will be sentenced in June.

