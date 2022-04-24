CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Water sent crews to a large water main break in the Berkeley neighborhood Sunday morning. CBS4’s Michael Abeyta shared images of cars nearly submerged in the water near 45th Avenue and Perry Street.

Denver Water says crews shut off the water at around 11:20 a.m.

Regis University alerted students and staff water is shut off on campus due to the break.

Crews ask the public to avoid the area. Denver Police closed roads in the area.

An image from Denver Water shows mud covering the roadways and sidewalks.

It’s not clear when the main will be fixed or how it broke in the first place. It’s also not clear the extent of the damage to property.

