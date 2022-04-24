DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Water sent crews to a large water main break in the Berkeley neighborhood Sunday morning. CBS4’s Michael Abeyta shared images of cars nearly submerged in the water near 45th Avenue and Perry Street.
Denver Water says crews shut off the water at around 11:20 a.m.
Regis University alerted students and staff water is shut off on campus due to the break.
Crews ask the public to avoid the area. Denver Police closed roads in the area.
Denver Water crews responding to a main break near 45th and Perry.
Please avoid the area while our crews work to repair the main and restore water as quickly and safely as possible.
Will share more info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/dxKuHj23va
— Denver Water (@DenverWater) April 24, 2022
An image from Denver Water shows mud covering the roadways and sidewalks.
It’s not clear when the main will be fixed or how it broke in the first place. It’s also not clear the extent of the damage to property.