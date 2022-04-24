DENVER(CBS)- We have a small storm system tracking across Colorado Sunday night. This storm will drop snow in the mountains and higher foothills.
Lets start with the mountains where there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for parts of the northern and central mountains down thru the Sangre De Cristos for 4 to 8 inches into Sunday night. Travel thru the I-70 mountain corridor may have icy spots thru Monday morning.
A few rain showers are possible over the Front Range and Denver metro area Sunday night. Most of the moisture should end after midnight.
Some areas in and near the foothills of Jefferson, Douglas, Boulder and Elbert counties may see a light dusting of snow on grassy surfaces by Monday morning. With 1 to 3 inches possible in places like Evergreen, Conifer and Bailey.
The week ahead will be warmer and breezy. There may be a concern for the return for high fire danger Tuesday thru Thursday. With the next chance for rain on Friday afternoon.