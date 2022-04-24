DENVER (CBS4) — A 70-year-old Denver man suffering from dementia has been reported missing. Charles Stiffler was last seen at 6th Avenue and Bannock Street at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.
PLZ RT- #missingperson: #Denver can you help us locate Mr. Charles Lewis Stiffler, he was last seen near W 6th Ave / N Bannock St. He was last seen wearing a Black shirt and blue jeans . Please call 720-913-2000 and press 2 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/s5Ja6A2EdG
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 24, 2022
Stiffler is 6-feet-2 and weighs 190 pounds, according to alerts released Sunday by the Denver Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
He was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans at the time he disappeared.
Police ask anyone who sees Stiffler to call 9-1-1 or DPD directly at (720) 913-2000.