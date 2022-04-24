CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Logan Smith

DENVER (CBS4) — A 70-year-old Denver man suffering from dementia has been reported missing. Charles Stiffler was last seen at 6th Avenue and Bannock Street at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Stiffler is 6-feet-2 and weighs 190 pounds, according to alerts released Sunday by the Denver Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans at the time he disappeared.

Charles Stiffler (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Police ask anyone who sees Stiffler to call 9-1-1 or DPD directly at (720) 913-2000.

 

 

