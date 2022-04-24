AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say someone hit and killed a pedestrian late Saturday night on East Colfax Avenue near Moline Street. Police say preliminary information show a Toyota FJ Cruiser was heading east at around 10 p.m. when the driver hit a man.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but later died at the hospital. Police say the driver is identified and has been cooperative.
Investigators don’t know yet if speed, alcohol or drugs are factors. It’s not known if the driver will face charges.