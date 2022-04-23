DENVER (CBS4) — A sea of blue took over the sidewalks and streets of the Montbello neighborhood in Denver as crowds walked proudly with matching shirts. Their goal: reviving hope in the community.

The March for Peace, which was held for its second year at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, aims to raise awareness on recent violence. It featured a 5k run/walk, fitness carnival and a memorial garden honoring loved ones lost to crime.

Boys & Girls Club member and co-organizer Najaray West told CBS4’s Mekialaya White it turned out to be the perfect day to host the event.

“We didn’t know how the weather was going to be. We didn’t know if it was going to be cold, if it was going to rain so I’m glad to see people out here having fun,” said West.

The event was led by the Club and members of the Denver Broncos, who say they were proud to show support. Among the marchers was Broncos Safety Justin Simmons.

“I feel just blessed to be a part of it. Waking up early on a Saturday to come out and support what Nashara and Rayray have going on,” said Simmons.

He adds, it’s an honor to help teens get the word out about such a powerful cause.

“Usually you think with the Broncos coming, it’s a one-time thing,” said Nashara Ellerbee, who also helped organize the event. “It just shows they care about us.”

“It’s cool to see them coming out only as football players, but as people,” West said. “We try to make the community a better place so we’re excited.”