DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo wants visitors to be aware of a planned drill on April 26. The zoo will be closed as a result.
Residents might see and hear emergency responders at the zoo through noon.
“Please know this is an exercise situation. Here at Denver Zoo, providing a safe environment for everyone that walks through our gates and our animals is an essential piece of what allows us to be a globally renowned wildlife conservation institution, as well as one of the most visited cultural destinations in Colorado,” the zoo stated on its social media pages.