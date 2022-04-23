CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Colorado astronauts will have to wait a few more days for their next mission. NASA’s crew bound for the International Space Station will now launch no sooner than April 27.

(credit: CBS)

The team includes Jessica Watson, the first Black woman to spend six months on the International Space Station. She’s part of NASA’s CREW-4 mission, and Kjell Lindgren, who studied at the University of Colorado and also Colorado State University and the Air Force Academy.

(credit: CBS)

The two will be onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket heading into space.

The group might get delayed again depending on when the Axiom mission crew, the first all private mission to the ISS, returns to earth.

Danielle Chavira