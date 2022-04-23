DENVER (CBS4) – Two Colorado astronauts will have to wait a few more days for their next mission. NASA’s crew bound for the International Space Station will now launch no sooner than April 27.
The team includes Jessica Watson, the first Black woman to spend six months on the International Space Station. She’s part of NASA’s CREW-4 mission, and Kjell Lindgren, who studied at the University of Colorado and also Colorado State University and the Air Force Academy.
The two will be onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket heading into space.
The group might get delayed again depending on when the Axiom mission crew, the first all private mission to the ISS, returns to earth.
RELATED: Coloradans In Space: Who Are The 5 Active Astronauts Who Call Colorado Home?