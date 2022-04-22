LAMAR, Colo. (CBS4)– A grassland fire burning near Lamar in southeast Colorado is so big, the smoke plume is showing up on radar. The towns of Chivington and Brandon received evacuation notices at 3:41 p.m.
The smoke plume extends nearly 80 miles toward Burlington. It’s burning 10 miles northeast of Lamar in Prowers County.
First Alert Weather Meteorologists Dave Aguilera and Chris Spears tweeted about the phenomenon of the smoke plume showing up on radar.
Spears said the fire showing up on radar is “significant because the beams from area radars are several thousand feet overhead by the time they reach SE Colorado.”
First Alert: New fire has erupted about 10 miles northeast of Lamar in Prowers county. Smoke plume extends nearly 80 mi. NNE toward Burlington. #cowx #4wx #FirstAlertwx #First Alert @LaurenCBS4 @ChrisCBS4 @AshtonCBS4 @Jimbcbs4 @karenleightv pic.twitter.com/gRsN3ND7Zm
— Dave Aguilera (@DaveCBS4) April 22, 2022
The fire near Lamar is showing on radar. That is significant because the beams from area radars are several thousand feet overhead by the time they reach SE Colorado. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/h12L2uKjuY
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) April 22, 2022
Friday was declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the extreme fire danger and Red Flag warnings throughout Colorado.