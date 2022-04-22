DENVER (CBS4) – A powerful jet stream roaring over Colorado on Friday was producing strong and gusty wind speeds from the mountains to the plains. Some places have topped 70 mph and the wind could get even stronger by the early evening hours.
The following gusts have been reported to the National Weather Service offices in Pueblo, Boulder and Grand Junction as of 1 p.m. on Friday.
73 mph – 4 miles NNE of Powderhorn
71 mph – 4 miles NE of Cameo
70 mph – Douglas Pass
68 mph – Trinidad
67 mph – Peterson Air Force Base
63 mph – Grand Junction
61 mph – La Junta
60 mph – Westcliffe
60 mph – 4 miles S of Sawpit
58 mph – 6 miles S of Colorado City
58 mph – 2 miles SW of Leadville
58 mph – 2 miles S of Alamosa
58 mph – Lamar
57 mph – 6 miles SSW of Colorado Springs
56 mph – Raton Pass
55 mph – 8 miles WNW of San Isabel
55 mph- Akron
54 mph – 9 miles NNW of Walsenburg
54 mph – 4 miles E of Thatcher
54 mph – Limon
54 mph – I-70 at Copper Mountain
53 mph – Meeker
52 mph – 1 mile N of Pikes Peak
52 mph – 17 miles NW of Two Buttes
52 mph – Springfield
52 mph – Aguilar
52 mph – Palisade
52 mph – La Veta
51 mph – Wolf Creek Pass
50 mph – Lafayette
49 mph – Hugo
48 mph – Guffey
47 mph – Holyoke
46 mph – US 85 at the Wyoming line
46 mph – Highways 72 and 93 between Golden and Boulder
45 mph – Denver International Airport
45 mph – Interstate 70 and C-470
45 mph – Bennett
44 mph – Broomfield
44 mph – Longmont
44 mph – Boulder
43 mph – Castle Rock
43 mph – Interstate 70 in Frisco
42 mph – Interstate 25 and University Blvd. in Denver
42 mph – Keenesburg
42 mph – Sterling
42 mph – Interstate 70 and Colorado Blvd. in Denver
41 mph – Holyoke
41 mph – Berthoud Pass
41 mph – Greenwood Village
41 mph – Fort Morgan
41 mph – Georgetown
40 mph – Westminster
39 mph – Arvada
39 mph – Coal Creek Canyon