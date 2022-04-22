ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Half of the state was under a Red Flag Warning Friday. In fact, a First Alert Weather Day this extreme for fire danger had not been seen in years. It’s been a dry April, and the end of the week marked the nineteenth of 22 days for red Flag Warning.
State and local fire officials spoke at a news conference at Wings Over the Rockies Museum about a coordinated effort to fight fires on days they pose danger. Gov. Jared Polis laid out the 2022 wildfire preparedness plan in order to reduce the risk of wildfires and also battle wildfires in the state.
“It’s about a lot more than that,” Polis said. “It’s about chains on tires. It’s about lawn equipment. It’s about barbecues. It’s about cigarettes. All of these activities can and have caused fires here in Colorado. We want people to be fire smart as they live their lives not just while they’re camping.”
“No break anymore,” said Stan Hilkey, the executive director of Colorado Department of Public Safety. “We used to have a fire season and break, and we could gather up and train and get ready for the next fire season. There is no break anymore.”
May is Wildfire Awareness Month. One of the programs will be the early detection and fire guard program. This is to make sure small fires we don’t hear about don’t become bigger and more destructive in our state.