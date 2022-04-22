GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Changes are coming to a ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park after a death occurred on the ride last fall. On Friday, the amusement park announced it would completely overhaul the Haunted Mine Shaft drop tower ride.
The park said changes would come to the queuing line, operator controls, ride structure and restraints. Operators have already gone through new training for all rides at the park.
In a news release the park announced that drop tower ride modifications include:
• Design changes to the drop tower ride entry, and a re-designed queue area and load station. These changes will open visibility of ride operations to guests before and during entry into the ride loading area.
• The addition of a retractable shoulder seat belt, computer monitored to confirm belt engagement.
• Retractable lap seat belt, part of the new shoulder belt, computer monitored to confirm belt engagement.
• Ride carriage enclosure, moving up and down with the ride carriage, creating an elevator-type enclosure.
Last September, 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos died after not being properly restrained. No one faces charges in her death.