(CBS4) — It’s important as Coloradans that we are all prepared for fire danger at our homes before it becomes a potential threat.

The first thing you need to do is to have a go-bag packed and ready in case you need to evacuate.

Make sure that you pack the essentials:

  • Three day supply of of non perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • A map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medication and a first aid kit
  • A radio, flashlight with extra batteries and a backup cell phone charger
  • Make copies of important documents such as your birth certificate and passport

It will take everyone to do their part to avoid more wildfires and keep everyone safe.

“No outdoor burning. Keep your cigarette butts in your car,’ said Greg Hanson with the National Weather Service in Boulder. “Anything can start a fire and once it gets started it’s going to go.”

Also, if you have pets, make sure that you grab some food and water for them.

