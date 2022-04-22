DENVER (CBS4)– State lawmakers took a break from their legislative duties to welcome some unusual guests. Friday is the annual “Zoo Day” at the state Capitol.
The Denver Zoo brought some of its residents that aren’t the most popular animals on display, including a porcupine, snake and a turtle.
“Some of the not-so-sexy animals necessarily, the big charismatic animals but they also have an important role in bio diversity and remind people the importance of all animals of all habitats and how we have to work together to preserve those,” said Denver Zoo CEO Bert Verscolani.
The Denver Zoo helps protect wildlife all over the world.